Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.66

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.72. Environmental Tectonics shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 1,800 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.

About Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC)

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace Solutions segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products and services to create and monitor the physiological effects of flight, including high performance jet tactical flight simulation, upset recovery and spatial disorientation, and suborbital and orbital commercial human spaceflight systems; altitude chambers; and advanced disaster management simulators (ADMS), as well as integrated logistics support services.

