EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,425 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,829 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 372,111 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 45.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,131 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.95.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.