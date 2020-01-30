Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,565 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,215 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,464 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.16%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

