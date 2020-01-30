Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,486 iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 258,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,183,000 after acquiring an additional 63,483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $255.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.36. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $260.32.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

