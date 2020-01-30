Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $3,666,260.00. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $37,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,512 shares of company stock worth $5,697,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.