Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 234,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EIX opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of -77.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.97 and a 1-year high of $78.49.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

