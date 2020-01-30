Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 96.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,098,000 after buying an additional 375,094 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 106.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 182,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,729,000 after purchasing an additional 94,110 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.97. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

