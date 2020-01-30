Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,161 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,105,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,679,000 after buying an additional 2,710,022 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,499,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,460,000. State Street Corp raised its position in CubeSmart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,166,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,579,000 after purchasing an additional 316,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in CubeSmart by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 469,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 163,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shares of CUBE opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

