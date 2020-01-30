Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 32,747 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,747 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 456.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 867,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 711,859 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 14.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 781,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 98,293 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 120,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 27,573.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 747,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 744,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WPX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

NYSE WPX opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. WPX Energy Inc has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

