Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,924 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 15.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,565,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,985,000 after purchasing an additional 487,330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 118.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 161,573 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 121,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

Shares of AMX opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $17.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Several brokerages have commented on AMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.