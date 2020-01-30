Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of BCEI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.18. 5,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.68 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 19.78%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,354.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

