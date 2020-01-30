Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.77.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,549,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,523,504. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.