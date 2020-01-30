Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Washington Trust Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WASH. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ WASH traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.94. 1,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,674. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $821.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,930.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

