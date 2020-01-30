Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Shares of Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) dropped 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $2.80, approximately 335,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,664,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $335.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.37 million during the quarter. Eros International had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 199.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eros International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Eros International during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Eros International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Eros International by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Eros International by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 60,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

Eros International Company Profile (NYSE:EROS)

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

