ESBC (ESBC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40,911.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, ESBC has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $501,979.00 and approximately $40,911.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010532 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00118150 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036956 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000934 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a coin. ESBC’s total supply is 21,641,428 coins and its circulating supply is 21,332,736 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting . ESBC’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro

ESBC Coin Trading

ESBC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.