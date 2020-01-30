ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP) Trading Down 1.2%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP) shares were down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.52, approximately 15 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.0952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%.

