E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

E*TRADE Financial stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. 2,173,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,217. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.77.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

