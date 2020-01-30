Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,025 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 107.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,896. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

