Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,630 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 649.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 612,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,983,000 after purchasing an additional 423,940 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,267,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,555,000 after purchasing an additional 245,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,907,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $24.36. 2,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,061. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $25,385.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.