Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,336 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 118.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after buying an additional 456,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,863,000 after acquiring an additional 416,897 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $903,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,399 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,605,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $444,382,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 74.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,864,000 after buying an additional 1,833,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $500,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,649.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,348,927. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.23.

APH traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.59. 36,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,266. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

