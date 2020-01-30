Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $493,000 Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after purchasing an additional 731,540 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lincoln National by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 551,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,549,000 after purchasing an additional 287,041 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 485,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 278,904 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,551,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Lincoln National by 5,083.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 174,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 170,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.71. 14,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,001. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($2.66). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

