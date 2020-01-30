Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.36.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,914,502.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,991. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.39. 52,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.