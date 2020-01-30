Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $444,000 Investment in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ameren by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 453,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 114,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,852. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.69. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $81.07.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

