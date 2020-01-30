Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,830 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 125.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYL. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Mylan by 6.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mylan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,143,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mylan by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mylan by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,089,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,325,000 after acquiring an additional 996,732 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 116,700 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mylan news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MYL. Leerink Swann lowered Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Svb Leerink cut Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mylan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

NASDAQ:MYL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 92,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. Mylan’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

