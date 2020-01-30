Everence Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.9% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,607,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $76,962,000 after acquiring an additional 62,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Intel by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 256,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. FIX raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $65.80. 1,484,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,603,782. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,003. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

