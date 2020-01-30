Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,365 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,742,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,866,000 after acquiring an additional 451,066 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.15. 1,260,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,614,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

