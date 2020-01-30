Everex (EVX) Reaches Market Cap of $5.98 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Everex has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and $1.27 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, Mercatox and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everex

Everex was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, Tidex, Mercatox, IDEX, Binance, OKEx and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

