Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Down 25.3% in January

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,100 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 715,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoke Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Tuesday.

EVOK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. 31,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,258. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Evoke Pharma will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 92,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.40% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

