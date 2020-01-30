EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1,304.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $91.03 on Thursday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $75.35 and a one year high of $123.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.35.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

