Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,664 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up about 1.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 476.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 138,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 114,703 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.22. 6,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,340. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.27. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11.

