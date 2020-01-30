Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDM remained flat at $$25.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 324,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,558. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $25.04.

