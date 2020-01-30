Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.81. 9,906,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,964,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

