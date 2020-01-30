Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $963,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.69.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,657. The company has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average of $91.32. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $80.95 and a 52 week high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 28.25%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

