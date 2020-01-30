Exchange Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth about $27,718,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,392,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,834,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 58.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 338,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of CMP stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.03. 15,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,095. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.77. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.31 and a 12-month high of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

