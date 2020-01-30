Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 565 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.34. 3,064,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,983. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.07 and its 200-day moving average is $172.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.94 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

