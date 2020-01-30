Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Exelixis accounts for approximately 0.5% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,450,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,822,000 after purchasing an additional 298,036 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,025,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after purchasing an additional 324,174 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 871,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 806,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 715,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 40,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,566,077.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,835.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,639 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,854. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.10. 159,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.73.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

