Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,432 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for approximately 1.7% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exelon by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,735,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $170,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 583.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,047 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $64,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,062 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,459,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Exelon by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,877,794 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $332,266,000 after buying an additional 562,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $47.86. 3,460,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,986,853. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 46.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

