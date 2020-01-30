Expanse Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and Poloniex. Expanse has a market capitalization of $613,440.00 and $1,924.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

