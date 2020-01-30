Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lowered by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.2% of Security National Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,526,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,232,890. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.