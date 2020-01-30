Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.
XOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.
Exxon Mobil stock opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $280.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $83.49.
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.