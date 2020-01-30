Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.

XOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $280.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.