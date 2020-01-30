F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $7,925,000. Natixis increased its stake in F5 Networks by 59.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 158,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 58,788 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 50.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in F5 Networks by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFIV. Evercore ISI began coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.56.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $33,880.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $353,444.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,386,284.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,569,918.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $125.66 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.36 and a twelve month high of $173.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

