F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. F5 Networks updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.14-2.17 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.14-2.17 EPS.

FFIV traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.63. 8,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $121.36 and a 1-year high of $173.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.56.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,444.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,101 shares of company stock worth $2,923,960. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.