F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. F5 Networks updated its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.14-2.17 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.14-2.17 EPS.
FFIV traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.63. 8,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $121.36 and a 1-year high of $173.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.56.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.
Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.