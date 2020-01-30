Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $265.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.58 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FB. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $14.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.12. The stock had a trading volume of 35,614,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.18 and its 200-day moving average is $195.39. Facebook has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $596.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 532,598 shares of company stock valued at $102,936,282. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

