Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLMN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Falcon Minerals stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 137,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,501. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Falcon Minerals news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $5,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 1,296.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 35.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 194,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 163,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 412.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 97,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 61.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 86,128 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

