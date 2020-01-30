Fantom Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Fantom has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $15.98 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bgogo.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.27 or 0.03123107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00194348 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030385 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00122836 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, Bgogo, Bibox, IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

