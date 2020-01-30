Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.84. 6,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,590. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $438.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

