FCG Advisors LLC Buys 88 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

FCG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 1.5% of FCG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 124.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $201,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $288.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,453. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $247.04 and a 12 month high of $293.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

