FCG Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $494,555,000 after purchasing an additional 188,451 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Nike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,797,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $450,616,000 after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nike by 19.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,874,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $269,977,000 after purchasing an additional 477,518 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Nike by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,360,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $221,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,030,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.02. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

