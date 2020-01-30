FCG Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

FCG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $35,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,920,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,086,000 after acquiring an additional 101,950 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,755,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,191,000 after buying an additional 213,827 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 314,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,566,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,247,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 304,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,421,000 after buying an additional 26,886 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,714. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $108.79 and a 12-month high of $130.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.54.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

