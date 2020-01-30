FCG Advisors LLC Purchases 384 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

FCG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

PEG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,975 shares of company stock worth $358,011. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.